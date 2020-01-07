Breaking News
Associa Chicagoland Honored at the 28th Annual Community Associations Institute Illinois Chapter Excellence Awards and Winter Gala

Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland community manager, Lea Marcou, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®,  took home the 2019 CAI Illinois Olympus Award, which honors those chapter members that have had a profound influence on the development of the chapter.

The CAI Excellence Awards and Winter Gala was an evening of excitement and inspiration that celebrated and honored the outstanding achievements of chapter members over the past year.

Ms. Marcou has been a valued member of the Associa Chicagoland team since 2008 and has worked with a diverse portfolio of properties, including mid-rise condominiums, townhomes, single-family homes, and developer and commercial properties.

“Associa Chicagoland is extremely proud that the CAI recognized Lea for her continued achievements,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Our team works extremely hard every day to make our communities, residents, and board members’ living environment the best possible and continue to strive to provide the top management serves in the industry.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

