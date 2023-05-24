Associa Chicagoland Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Charity Fundraiser. Associa Chicagoland celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a charity fundraising event attended by more than 400 team members, branch leaders, board members and vendor partners.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its Cinco de Mayo celebration Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, hosted a fiesta-themed gala. The company partnered with Associa’s affiliate charitable organization, Associa Cares, to stage an auction at the gala that benefitted families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. More than 400 team members, branch leaders, board members and vendor partners turned out.

The event kicked off with a red carpet walkway on which attendees made their grand appearance, followed by dinner with cocktails and a margarita bar. A DJ spun mariachi music throughout as attendees took fun pictures in a photobooth and played at casino gaming tables. Door prizes were also handed out and a silent auction held to raise donations for Associa Cares.

Vendor partner sponsors of the gala were able to meet with a wide range of Associa Chicagoland branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors serving Associa-managed communities throughout Chicago and Northwest Indiana. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market their respective companies and services to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

“The event brought together team members, executive leaders, clients and vendor partners to raise funds for a great cause,” said Associa Chicagoland Branch President Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®. “We had not held this event since 2019 and it was so much fun to see so many old friends come out and support our goal of helping those in need.”

Associa Chicagoland Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Charity Fundraiser.

