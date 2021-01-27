Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Chicagoland Hosts Virtual Board Training Sessions

Associa Chicagoland Hosts Virtual Board Training Sessions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland recently hosted virtual board member training sessions to educate participants on how to successfully utilize the communication app, TownSq (pronounced Town Square). 

Associa Chicagoland offered this free, interactive training session to demonstrate the capabilities that TownSq, an all-in-one app for managed communities, has to transform the community living experience. Part of a larger series about TownSq, this live demonstration session presented information about TownSq’s ability to connect neighbors, manage homeowner accounts, access important community information, and more. Participants reviewed all board member, homeowner, and extra app features, learned how the Associa team managed requests and other parts of TownSq, and received suggestions for owner engagement. 

TownSq provides residents the convenience of direct communication with their community management team and board members. The innovative, user-friendly app enables community members to connect, collaborate, and stay up to date with ease. Users can participate in forum discussions with neighbors, access newsfeed notifications and current account information, submit service requests, book amenities, make online payments, receive updates on requests, and access important association news and documents for better community living. 

“TownSq is an extremely beneficial tool for both our client board members and the residents we serve in our managed communities,” stated Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland vice president. “Associa Chicagoland knows that one of our critical responsibilities as a leading management company is to offer educational opportunities that will provide our clients with the resources and information they need to lead their communities confidently. This webinar series gives participants a chance to learn more about TownSq’s offerings and receive suggestions on how to implement the app in their communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.