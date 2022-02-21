Associa Chicagoland Managed Community Wins Local Environmental Sustainability Award

Breaking News
Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland client community, Princeton Village, was awarded the Village of Glenview’s annual Environmental Sustainability Award for Innovation for 2021. 

The Village of Glenview’s annual environmental awards were designed to recognize organizations in Glenview that take initiative with environmental stewardship, innovative best practices, and community outreach. The awards are sponsored by the Village’s Natural Resource Commission. The Environmental Sustainability Award for Innovation recognizes those organizations which have implemented a new practice to improve sustainability. Examples include new uses for recycled or reused materials, energy or material-efficient techniques, or other more sustainable departures from previous practices.

Princeton Village was named the 2021 Environmental Sustainability Award for Innovation winner for its newly implemented butterfly garden near the community clubhouse. The project was led by two residents and their grandchildren, who saw the need to help increase habitat space for the monarch butterfly in their area. Residents repurposed an area where diseased trees had recently been removed, planting the space with native plants that included varieties of milk weed that are key to the monarch’s life cycle. The association competed against other local businesses, schools, volunteer groups, and other Glenview organizations in this category. 

“Through our Associa Green program, Associa has always been an industry leader in facilitating green living and sustainable lifestyle solutions in our communities. We are proud that our client associations, like Princeton Village, operate with those same values,” stated Stephanie Skelley, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland president. “We are excited to see the residents at Princeton Village recognized for their efforts to make a positive environmental impact and commend them on their inventive approach to making a difference.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. 

Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

