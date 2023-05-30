Associa Chicagoland Recognized by IREM. Associa Chicagoland has been named Property Management Company of the Year for the second time by the Institute for Real Estate Management.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Corporate Excellence Award from the Chicago branch of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). This award recognizes a single local real estate management company that has demonstrated a commitment to the profession, made extraordinary achievements, or has had a positive impact on the communities it serves.

The winning company’s accomplishments may include community service and volunteer work or educational, leadership, or professional development initiatives. Nominees are also judged on how well they promote IREM values as a company. It is the second time that Associa Chicagoland has been named Property Management Company of the Year by IREM.

“I’m extremely proud of our entire team for putting forth the combined effort it takes to be a recognized leader in this market,” said Associa Chicagoland Branch President Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®. “This isn’t the result of individual contributors, but rather, by everyone working together to achieve more than we ever could individually.”

