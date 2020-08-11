Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Chicagoland Selected to Manage Premier Southbury Community

Associa Chicagoland Selected to Manage Premier Southbury Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland is excited to announce a management partnership with Southbury, a premier pool and clubhouse community in Oswego, IL. 

Southbury is made up of seven distinct communities, which include upscale single-family homes, luxury townhomes, and an active adult community.  Residents have access to a wide range of quality amenities, including walking and bike paths, ponds, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and a children’s play area. The community features three pools and a 7,000+ square-foot clubhouse with a great room, kitchen, library, craft room, theater, and conference room. A local junior high school, elementary school, and the South Point Park District Facility are all within walking distance from the community.  

Residents may also enjoy the historic buildings, 70+ dining options, and Fox Bend Golf course in nearby Oswego, as well as the 317-acres of wetlands, prairies, and greenways near the community. Associa Chicagoland will provide their unique management services to Southbury Master, Villas at Southbury, and The Seasons at Southbury. 

“Associa Chicagoland remains committed to providing quality management services and expanding our community partnerships with unique communities like Southbury,” stated Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland vice president. “Our team is excited to work with the Southbury board of directors to achieve their community vision and best serve their residents.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.