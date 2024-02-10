CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland area, is proud to announce that their Regional Director, Carrie Surratt, has been elected to serve as the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Illinois Chapter President. Ms. Surratt was sworn into her new office at the CAI conference on Friday, February 9th at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

The Illinois Chapter of CAI offers membership to community association managers, board members, residents, and the businesses that serve them. Founded in 1973 to help promote professionalism and provide education for community associations and managers, CAI remains the leading voice of the industry. In her role, Surratt will provide leadership to the chapters board and help set the organization’s agenda for the coming year.

“At Associa we believe in serving not only our clients, but also collaborating with industry allies to build vibrant communities,” said Associa Chicagoland Branch President, Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®. “Carrie is an outstanding leader and will bring a wealth of talent to serve our industry in Illinois and beyond.”

