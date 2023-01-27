Rita Logan, Vice President of Operations Associa Corporate Shared Services Center

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of several key team members at its Corporate Shared Services Center (CSSC).

Rita Logan has been promoted to vice president of operations at Associa’s CSSC. She will focus on operational strategy, process improvement, system integration, talent development, and customer relationships.

Logan has been with Associa for seven years and most recently served as senior director of client revenue cycle management. In that capacity, she led the accounts receivable, settlements, billing, and delinquency teams. She also oversaw Associa Abstract Services and HOA collections.

“I am very pleased to announce Rita Logan’s promotion,” said Associa senior vice president of operations Joe Garza, CPA. “The depth of her experience will energize our teams and serve our clients well.”

Logan previously spent 15 years with Sprint Communications, managing collection operations for the wholesale wireless reseller business, including Sprint MVNO, Boost, and Virgin Mobile, and the wholesale commercial long-distance accounts receivable and credit processes. She also worked at Excel Communications, managing consumer and business collection and recovery processes for long-distance services.

Logan is a native of Arkansas and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management and Psychology from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She has been married for 35 years with one daughter and two dogs. Her hobbies include spending time with family, participating in community service and outreach activities, reading, and watching her favorite sports teams.

