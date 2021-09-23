Associa Colorado Hosts Legislative Training Webinar

Denver, CO., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Colorado recently hosted a virtual legislative training seminar for board members.

As an industry leader, Associa Colorado understands their ongoing commitment to Board members, including providing complimentary education and training. With an understanding that the governing documents and laws that impact association management are essential to a board member’s success, Associa Colorado offered this free legal webinar to provide current information about recently passed legislative bills that affect community associations. The educational event was led by industry experts John Krueger, Associa vice president of government affairs, and Kelly McQueeny, Esq of Orten Cavanaugh Holmes and Hunt, LLC.

“Our goal with any educational training event is to help board members lead their communities with confidence,” stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado president. “This training, led by industry experts with a deep understanding of changing laws in the property management space, gave participants the opportunity to better understand how legislation impacts association management on a daily basis.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 [email protected]