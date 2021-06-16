Associa Colorado Names Georgie Zuppa Vice President of Client Relations

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Denver, CO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Colorado names Georgie Zuppa, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as vice president of client relations. 

As an accomplished leader with expertise in developing and implementing strategic programs for  increased client satisfaction and staff performance, Ms. Zuppa is skilled in team and business development, community management, employee engagement, and process improvement. Ms. Zuppa has more than six years of property management experience, including as a regional director, senior licensed brokerage coordinator, general manager, and property manager. In these roles, she played a critical part in supporting client boards, overseeing daily building operations, providing strategic leadership across communities, as well as other critical operational, and administrative, functions, while also driving growth initiatives. 

In her new role as vice president of client relations, Ms. Zuppa will be responsible for fostering positive client relationships, providing training and board education, soliciting service and client satisfaction feedback, and creating enhancement programs to better serve both clients and the teams. 

“Associa Colorado is proud to welcome someone with such an extensive background in strategic leadership and relationship building to our team of industry experts,” stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado president. “We are committed to providing outstanding customer and management services to our valued clients each and every day. Onboarding Georgie is an extension of that dedication. We look forward to watching her bring her passion for client engagement and business development to our team and our market.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

