Associa Colorado Recognized at Community Associations Institute Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Denver, CO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Colorado team members Donna Nicholas and Karla Strader, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®,  were recognized at the annual awards ceremony for the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Rocky Mountain chapter. 

Ms. Nicholas received the Outstanding Management Company Support Staff Award. Against candidates from other Colorado management companies, she was selected for her dedication and commitment to providing 5-star customer service. Ms. Nicholas is an assistant community manager for Associa Colorado. An Associa employee since 2015, she joined the Associa Colorado team in 2020 as an assistant community manager. 

Ms. Strader was re-elected to the Rocky Mountain chapter’s board of directors. She will be serving a three-year term and has been appointed as the board secretary for 2022. She is the director of community management for Associa Colorado. As a valued Associa team member since 2010, Ms. Strader has served at three different Associa branches, including Associa Colorado. 

“Associa Colorado has a reputation for cultivating community management leaders who are as invested in the advancement of the industry as they are in their individual client relationships,” said Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado president. “We have many team members who are active with the local chapter of the Community Associations Institute, and we are honored that two of those individuals, Donna and Karla, were recognized by CAI for their accomplishments.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

