Associa Community Association Services of Indiana Provides Assistance to Local Families Through Associa Cares

Carmel, IN, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) recently provided assistance to local families recovering from a devastating fire through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Associa Cares offered relief to four families impacted by a destructive fire at Bayside Woods, a Community Association Services of Indiana-managed community in Indianapolis, IN. Associa Cares provided the appreciative families with the financial assistance needed to pay for immediate essentials to help them get back on their feet as soon as possible. 

“Associa Cares was honored to assist these families as they dealt with the aftermath of this unexpected event,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares measures our success by the positive impact we create for families affected by crises. By providing relief to the families at Bayside Woods, we wish to restore a little hope and show that a network of people truly care.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

