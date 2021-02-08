Associa Community Associations Services of Indiana to Host Virtual Board Member Training

Breaking News
Carmel, IN, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) announces the “Board Success Webinar: Community Associations 101,” a virtual board member training session to be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. CT.  

The online training is being hosted as part of Community Association Services of Indiana’s commitment to education. The virtual event is being offered free of charge to current and prospective board clients and community leaders. The training session will feature Tarsis Santos, a seasoned CASI community director, as he discusses association basics, including governance, role responsibilities, and best practices. 

Mr. Santos has been a valued team member of Associa for more than four years. He manages a portfolio of clients, as well as provides leadership to a group of community managers. Mr. Santos will provide vital association management information to help participating board members understand the ins and outs of their communities and guide them to success.

“Community Association Services of Indiana knows that community leaders and board members need to be properly equipped with the correct information to lead their communities with confidence,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, CASI president. “To demonstrate our longstanding commitment to board education, we are offering this free training webinar to discuss best practices and keys to success. We encourage all current and potential board members to attend.”

Interested parties should RSVP to Robyn King at [email protected] by February 15, 2021. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

