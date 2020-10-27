Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services Sponsor 32nd Annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day

Breaking News
Chantilly, VA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) recently sponsored the 32nd annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day.

The Potomac River Watershed Cleanup Day was organized by the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the Alice Ferguson Foundation, a non-profit organization created to connect people to the natural world, sustainable agriculture practices, and the cultural heritage of their local watershed through education, stewardship, and advocacy. The volunteer event unites members of the community to protect the local environment and promote community action. 

In addition to sponsoring the event, CMC also had three client communities participate as cleanup locations. Volunteers in Potomac Shores, a large, riverfront, CMC managed community with over 850 acres of open space in Dumfries, Virginia, picked up 30 bags of trash. Another CMC community, Riverside Conservancy, also participated in the watershed cleanup event. Volunteers at this homeowners association in Woodbridge, Virginia picked up 20 bags of trash. Volunteers at First River Farms, an SCS community in Alexandria, Virginia, collected four bags of trash and two bags of recyclable materials. 

“Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services are dedicated to the excellent care of all aspects of our communities, including targeted efforts to increase the environmental well-being of each community we serve,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC and SCS president. “We are honored to see our communities mobilize to play an active role in preserving and protecting the beauty of the Potomac River. CMC and SCS are proud to promote community engagement and volunteerism through events like this.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

