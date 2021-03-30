Associa Community Management Corporation Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Breaking News
Chantilly, VA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) recently celebrated 50 years of managing communities with unmatched industry expertise and exceptional customer service. 

CMC has provided a full spectrum of management services to a wide variety of communities, including homeowners’ associations and condominiums, since it was founded in 1971. Upon its inception, CMC was the first firm in the nation created to provide services to common interest communities. Since then, CMC has become a trusted pioneer in training effective community leaders, building strong teams that offer specialized management services, and creating innovative solutions that best serve its clients. The organization’s C3 product is used worldwide to provide superior management solutions for community association management. 

A premier trailblazer in property management, CMC has produced outstanding leaders, contributed to publications, and implemented educational programs that have significantly benefited the community association industry over the last 50 years. CMC staff members have been elected as chapter and national presidents of the Community Associations Institute (CAI), selected to serve on CAI committees, the National Homebuilders Association, instructed as part of the Graduate Realtors Institute of Realtors, and provided guidance and education to elected officials on industry issues. 

“Associa CMC is proud to celebrate the last 50 years and the strides we’ve made in serving clients and changing the face of community management,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Community association management has progressed significantly in that time, and we are proud to have played a large role in helping advance the industry as a trusted leader and thought partner. Through five decades of change, one thing remains the same—CMC’s dedicated team provides unsurpassed management and lifestyle services that are helping associations achieve their community’s ultimate vision. We look forward to continued success for many years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

