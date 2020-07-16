Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey President Participates in Expert Panel

Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey President Participates in Expert Panel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Fairfield, NJ, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) president, Michael Pesce, PCAM®, recently served as an expert panelist for a  Community Associations Institute (CAI) COVID-19 webinar. 

The webinar was designed to share resources and essential information with community association leaders. The webinar was also intended to help participants navigate the impact of COVID-19 on their homeowner’s associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives. Alongside panelists Elina Gilbert, a College of Community Association Lawyer (CCAL) fellow from Altitude Law, and Daniel Miske, a CCAL fellow from Husch Blackwell, Mr. Pesce discussed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID guidelines and offered guidance for shared or congregate housing, pets, pools, and spas. The expert panel was moderated by Dawn Bauman, CAI’s senior vice president, government and public affairs. For the first portion of the webinar, the panel answered ten predetermined, frequently asked questions regarding CDC guidelines before opening the rest of the webinar up to a live question and answer portion. 

Webinar participants received first access to CAI’s new “Healthy Communities” guide, which provides practical advice and best practices for community association leaders in a COVID-19 world. The guide offers recommendations, like communicating regularly and appropriately with residents, protecting common areas, preventing the spread in pools and other water amenities, protecting pets, maintaining safe business operations, and understanding water safety. 

“While we know that residents everywhere are eager to get back to their routines after months of social distancing and limiting their contact with others, we want to guide community association board members in a safe transition to normal community operations,” stated Michael Pesce, CMC NJ president. “It is our goal as industry leaders to offer our expertise to community boards as they make critical decisions that will impact their residents.”

CLICK HERE to view the webinar

CLICK HERE to access the CAI’s Healthy Communities Guide

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.