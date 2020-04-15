Associa Community Management Professionals Announces Marilyn Nieves as New Branch President

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Orlando, FL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Professionals announces Marilyn Nieves, LCAM®, CMCA®, as the new branch president.

An industry veteran, Ms. Nieves has more than 20 years of experience in Central and North-Eastern Florida, most recently with the Castle Group in Orlando. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Nieves worked in property management at the executive level for more than 18 years, managing new construction as well as other projects ranging from management of residential and commercial projects to communities with lifestyle programs and services.

As the new branch president, Ms. Nieves will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training, as well as developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Marilyn has an innovative outlook and approach to developing teams that will help our branch thrive,” stated John Tague, Associa regional vice president.  “Her vast industry experience and unique leadership style will assist in expanding our client reach and allow us to continue to focus on providing exceptional management and lifestyle services for our communities.”

Ms. Nieves has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and the Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM®) designation. She has also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Puerto Rico.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

