Associa Community Management Professionals Selected as New Management Company for Wyndham Palms Condominium Association

Orlando, FL, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Community Management Professionals (CMP) has been named as the new management company for Wyndham Palms Condominium Association located in Kissimmee, Florida.

Wyndham Palms Condominium Association is a premier resort-style, gated community that is comprised of 300 units and offers residents a variety of amenities including a fitness center, Olympic-size salt water pool with splash pad, recreation facility, tennis and basketball courts, and children’s play area. The property is conveniently located near family-friendly restaurants, shopping, the Formosa Gardens, and just a few miles from Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Resorts.

“This unique, exclusive community is an extraordinary development that offers residents comprehensive resort facilities and easy access to Florida’s most sought-after attractions,” stated Marc Rodriguez, Associa Community Management Professionals president. “Associa Community Management Professionals is honored to be selected as the management company and we are excited to provide residents with the very best services and resources available.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

