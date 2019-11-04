Breaking News
Associa Continues to Give Back to Communities with The Great Giveback Program

Dallas, TX, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is continuing its commitment to build strong communities, support neighbors, and give back to those in need by expanding its company-wide volunteer initiative — The Great Giveback.

The Great Giveback is a community service endeavor that provides paid time off for Associa employees to engage in community projects using the 10:4:1 approach. This approach encourages projects to include up to 10 percent of each location’s employees and up to four hours of service to help with one community project.

This year, Associa had more than 650 employees volunteer for The Great Giveback, volunteering more than 2,600 hours to a variety of community projects—a 13 percent increase in service hours from 2018. Projects included volunteering at the Humane Society, serving at food banks, preparing home-cooked meals for the Ronald McDonald House, mentoring at schools and shelters, organizing blood drives, delivering meals through the Meals-on-Wheels program and much more.

Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, prepared and provided home-cooked meals to families and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House, spending their time and culinary skills in the kitchen chopping, seasoning, and cooking with gratitude.

“The Ronald McDonald House is much more than a room to stay in for families with sick children who must travel far from home; it provides comfort, support, and necessary resources just steps from Washington, DC area hospitals,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “The team was honored to prepare meals with lots of love and flavor, which were enjoyed by all involved.”

“Each year, the dedication, increase in project submissions, and selflessness by our employees exceed our wildest expectations,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “In 2019, the participation rate increased by 13 percent, which is incredible and highlights just how truly wonderful our employees are as community ambassadors. As the program expands, we will continue to grow our philanthropic commitment and focus on making a lasting difference in each and every community we serve.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

