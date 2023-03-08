PALM DESERT, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM) – a leading provider of community management services throughout the Coachella Valley and Big Bear Mountain areas, is pleased to spotlight eight team members recognized for their contributions in 10 different award categories at the annual Community Associations Institute – Coachella Valley Chapter awards ceremony. The Chapter honored more than 150 volunteers and the outgoing 2022 leadership team while welcoming its new incoming 2023 chapter directors.

DRM employees Kristin Berryhill-Hood, CCAM®, and Jayme Fakehany, CMCA®, AMS®, were recognized for their outstanding contributions in multiple categories. In addition, Sam Rodriguez, PCAM®, was named Recruiter of the year, which also earned him a $1,000 travel voucher. DRM employees taking home awards at the “Rat Pack” themed gala included:

Sharon Badham, PCAM® – Lifetime Achievement Award

Kristin Berryhill-Hood, CCAM® – Leadership Award / Awards Committee

/ Awards Committee Kristin Berryhill-Hood, CCAM® – Above and Beyond Award / Business Partner Committee

/ Business Partner Committee Julie Mogolis, CMCA®, AMS® – Above and Beyond Award / Golf Committee

/ Golf Committee Sierra Carr, PCAM® – Portfolio Manager of the Year

Cynthia Duffy, CCAM® – Above and Beyond Award / Communications and PR Committee

/ Communications and PR Committee Jayme Fakehany, CMCA®, AMS® – Above and Beyond Award / Wine Tasting “Corks for CLAC” Committee

/ Wine Tasting “Corks for CLAC” Committee Jayme Fakehany, CMCA®, AMS® – Above and Beyond Award / Volunteer Committee

/ Volunteer Committee Gretchen Redewill CMCA®, AMS® – Above and Beyond Award / Oktoberfest Committee

/ Oktoberfest Committee Sam Rodriguez, PCAM® – Recruiter of the Year ($1,000 travel voucher)

“These awards recognize the most dedicated and knowledgeable members of the community management industry,” said Paula Tapia, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Desert Management executive vice president. “We are extremely proud of our team members’ contributions and are delighted to help celebrate their success.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com