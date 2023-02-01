RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM) wants to ensure that community leaders remain focused on the future and have the ability to make cost-effective decisions that help their communities thrive. That’s why DRM is hosting its annual community leadership educational symposium to help board members better understand their role in the management process as well as their individual duties and responsibilities.

A series of interactive roundtables hosted by local attorneys and industry experts will cover a broad range of topics. They include legal guidance, legislative updates, security solutions, and management tips for community leaders, board members, and volunteers. Vendors will also offer live demonstrations, product information, and opportunities to win raffle prizes.

What:

Associa Desert Resort Management’s Annual HOA Community Leadership Educational Symposium

When:

Friday, February 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Who:

Keynote speaker

Andrew Brock, Associa Executive Vice President & CIO

Where:

Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa

32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

How:

To register for this event, please click here.

