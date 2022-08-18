Associa EMB Management To Host Free Board Member Webinar On How To Navigate Managed Community Documents

Breaking News
REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa EMB Management knows that homeowners’ association (HOA) governing documents can be complicated and difficult to decode. That is why it is hosting a free webinar to help HOA board members better understand these complex forms. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will help attendees navigate their community’s governing documents and offer proper guidance to help current and future board members more effectively manage their respective communities.

What:                   Free Webinar

                             Can We Do That? What Your Governing Documents Say

                             and Where to Find It

 Who:                   Ila Kane, CMCA®, AMS®

                             Community Associations Institute – Washington State Chapter

                             Allison Peryea, Esq.

                             Peryea Silver Taylor, P.S.

 When:                  Tuesday, August 23 @ 6:00 p.m. PST

 Where:                RSVP for this free virtual event by emailing customerservice@embmanagement.com

 About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

