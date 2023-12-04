Jessica Sanders, CMCA®, AMS® EMB Management

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa EMB Management, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Metro Seattle, Eastside and surrounding Puget Sound areas, is pleased to announce that director of community management Jessica Sanders, CMCA®, AMS®, will serve as a panelist at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Washington Chapter December Luncheon.

The educational session takes place on Tuesday, December 5th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hilton Bellevue and will provide community management professionals, homeowners and board members with industry specific guidance and tips on to on how to proactively and positively deal with neighbor disputes during the holidays.

