TEMECULA, Calif., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Equity Management & Realty Services (EMRS), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Temecula and Inland Empire areas, honored America’s veterans when team members volunteered at the Miller-Jones Mortuary and Crematory in Menifee. They helped prepare the veteran’s cemetery to host the Wall that Heals, a traveling exhibit that replicates the experience visitors would have at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. EMRS volunteers assisted with site setup and cleanup while helping retire with dignity, 550-600 worn and damaged flags adorning veteran’s gravesites.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, a quarterly company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“It was a humbling experience to participate in this event,” said Associa Equity Management Senior Vice President Keith Lavery, PCAM®. “I appreciate all our team members who came out and paid their respects to those veterans who sacrificed so much on our behalf.”

