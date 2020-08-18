Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Adds Senior Community to Growing Client Portfolio

Temecula, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Equity Management & Realty Services has been selected as the new managing agent for Pacific Menifee, a 55+ active adult community in Menifee, California.

The community, which will consist of 287 homes when completed, is a senior community designed for homeowners with an active lifestyle. Residents of this gated community enjoy a community pool, tennis court, and clubhouse facility with fitness equipment. The community is proximal to a wide range of entertainment options, dining locations, parks and greenspaces, and nearby healthcare providers.

“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is excited to welcome this community as a valued Associa client,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president.“Our team is looking forward to managing this unique property and implementing one-of-a kind management services that achieve the board’s community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

