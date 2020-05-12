Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Organizes Virtual Concert for Clients

Temecula, CA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is excited to present Lonestar’s Richie McDonald LIVE! on May 15, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. PST.

The lead singer for Lonestar, an American country band, Mr. McDonald is known for his standout hits “Amazed” and “I’m Already There.” For this exclusive virtual concert, Mr. McDonald is scheduled to perform a 30-minute set, featuring classic favorites and newer singles, followed by a special 30-minute question-and-answer segment.

The virtual performance will be offered to current and perspective clients free of charge. The event will benefit the disaster relief assistance work of Associa’s national nonprofit organization, Associa Cares.

“As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, we know that people are fighting feelings of isolation and seeking a sense of community,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “We wanted to provide current and potential clients with an outlet to connect with others while having a little fun, and this concert event is the perfect chance to do just that. We encourage everyone to register and take part in this special event.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

