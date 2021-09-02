Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Echo Ridge Community Association

Temecula, CA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Equity Management & Realty Services continues to grow its client portfolio with the addition of Echo Ridge Community Association in Menifee, CA.

Echo Ridge is a 114 single-family home community situated in the heart of Southern California. As the trusted managing agent for this association, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services will provide an array of maintenance, communication, and financial guidance to help this new client community achieve success.

“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is excited to offer our unique management services and partner closely with this board of directors to enhance the lifestyle of every resident in Echo Ridge,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “As a leading California management team, we are passionate about helping our valued clients achieve their community vision through our expert leadership.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

