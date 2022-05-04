Associa Executives To Discuss Corporate Diversity At 2022 CAI Annual Conference

Dallas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that three of its employees will present at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) 2022 Annual Conference and Exposition, which takes place in Orlando, FL on May 4-7. Debra Warren, CMCA®, PCAM®, vice president of education, Andrew Fortin, Esq., senior vice president of external affairs, and Armando Payton, LCAM, general manager, will present, “Embracing and Advancing Diversity and Inclusion Efforts in Community Management,” on Thursday, May 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

The session will provide an inside look at Associa’s journey in creating a workplace with greater diversity and inclusion (D&I) for employees of all backgrounds. It will start by building a common understanding of diversity and inclusion. Attendees will then hear how Associa and its employees work to create an environment of listening, visibility, and common understanding and how this contributes to a culture of routine acknowledgement, and internal promotions. The panelists will share their experiences with D&I matters in the workplace and discuss how Associa uses the power of story to promote employee growth.

“Greater diversity and inclusion in today’s management industry and the communities we serve is critically important,” said Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Creating a culture where everyone feels valued and heard lets us fully harness the talent and experience of our employees in order to better serve our customers.”

