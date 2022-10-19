Transition Reinforces Company’s Ability To Meet Needs of Non-Associa Managed Communities

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Financial Solutions, a leading provider of services designed to help community boards seamlessly navigate the homeowner association loan process, has rebranded as Association Capital Advisors. This move better positions the company to meet the needs of all types of homeowner associations. Association Capital Advisors will continue to offer a complete range of financial advisory services designed to help boards of directors navigate the complex association loan process from initial application through closing.

Be it a line of credit, standard-term association loan, short-term association loan, or line of credit with conversion, the borrowing needs of each association are uniquely different and vary greatly. Association Capital Advisors offers the expertise and industry relationships needed to guide association boards through the process of locating a suitable lender for their exact needs. Their experienced industry veterans help clients complete loan applications, collect supporting documents, submit loan application packages, secure legal opinions, and facilitate loan closings on a timely basis.

The services offered by Association Capital Advisors are specifically designed to streamline the loan application process. This can provide quicker access to needed funds, helping boards carry out community repairs more quickly and efficiently without long delays that often necessitate new project estimates. They can also help protect the personal credit of association members while maintaining or increasing community home values.

“Selecting a qualified lending institution and effectively working with them throughout the loan approval process can be extremely challenging for even experienced community board members,” said Association Capital Advisors Senior Vice President of Loan Operations Joe Garza, CPA. “Association Capital Advisors is positioned as a trusted partner with the knowledge and expertise to assist the HOA, Townhome, and Condominium industry at every step of the loan application process.”

Association Capital Advisors is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Joe Garza serves as Senior Vice President of Loan Operations; Dan Curtin serves as Director of Loan Operations; and Rebecca Sees as Client Loan Program Manager.

About Association Capital Advisors

Association Capital Advisors is an all-in partner that assists association board members and community managers in the loan application submission process. Securing an association loan requires many elements and attention to detail, including adhering to lending laws, regulations, and the association’s governing documents. Association Capital Advisors takes on the work to get your loan application successfully approved. To learn more, visit www.associationcapitaladvisors.group.

