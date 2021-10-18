Breaking News
Associa Gulf Coast and Sandcastle Management To Host Mini Golf Tournament Benefiting Associa Cares

Fort Myers, FL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Gulf Coast and  Sandcastle Community Management, an Associa® company, are partnering to host “Tee-Up for Cares”, sponsored by ATI Disaster Recovery Services, on November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The event will benefit Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares

The mini golf and networking event will be held at Popstroke in Fort Myers, a family-friendly golf and outdoor dining experience that features two 18-hole Tiger Woods-designed putting courses, mini restaurant, and bar. The mini-golf tournament will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by an open networking session at 7:00 p.m. 

“Associa Gulf Coast knows that each year, there is a greater demand for the relief services that Associa Cares provides,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM® Associa Gulf Coast president. “Our team members recognize that need and are dedicated to inviting our business partners to join us in giving back through events like this mini golf tournament. Together, we can enjoy a fun event while raising funds to support those facing disaster.” 

“Sandcastle’s commitment to community is a passion shared by all of our team members and our local business partners,” said Damian Schaeffer, Sandcastle Community Management president. “We are taking that dedication to the next level by partnering with Associa Gulf Coast to host this Associa Cares event. We are proud to further our community outreach as a way to serve those in need during unexpected crisis.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families, with over $4 million distributed to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.  

