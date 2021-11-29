Associa Gulf Coast Hires Siri Gawecki as Business Development Manager

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Gulf Coast recently hired Siri Gawecki as business development manager.

Ms. Gawecki brings more than 25 years of hospitality, sales, and marketing experience, including service at Rosen Hotels, Discover Coronado, Hotel Californian, Atlantis Paradise Island, Coeur d’Alene Resort, and MGM Mirage Resorts. Ms. Gawecki is skilled in account development, contract negotiations, strategic planning, and team leadership.

“As Associa Gulf Coast continues to grow and develop more partnerships with communities across Florida, we are also committed to building a team that can meet our clients’ needs,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “In bringing Siri on board, we are adding another trusted team member who will play a pivotal role in strengthening our relationships with our board partners and their residents. We are thrilled to have her join us.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 afortin@associaonline.com