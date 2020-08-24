Breaking News
Associa Gulf Coast Hosts Budgeting Seminar for Board Members

Fort Myers, FL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Gulf Coast will be hosting “Budgeting For the Unknown,” an exclusive budgeting seminar for board members on September 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. ET at the Hilton Naples hotel in Naples, Florida. 

During this free budget planning seminar, Associa Gulf Coast’s property management expert, Alex Turner, along with panelists Andrew Tyack of Menchinger & Tyack, CPA, and Christopher Paccitto, P.E. of Velocity Engineering, will review budgeting best practices to prepare board members for both routine and unanticipated expenses. The seminar will cover budgeting for COVID-19, financial planning strategies, adequate reserves, planning for the future, and setting goals and creating a vision.  

“Understanding how to budget for routine costs as well as unexpected events, like the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, is crucial to an association board’s success,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “By offering participants the opportunity to learn from industry experts and providing educational resources, this seminar is giving board members the tools they need to best serve the communities they represent.”

To register, please contact Alex Turner at [email protected]

While the training is available in person, it will also be simulcast as a webinar via Zoom. In accordance with recommended social distancing guidelines, in-person event seating is limited, so early registration is recommended. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

