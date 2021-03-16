Associa Gulf Coast Promotes Heather Brokaw to Director of Management Services

Breaking News
Fort Myers, FL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Gulf Coast announces the promotion of Heather Brokaw, CMCA®, to director of management services.  

Ms. Brokaw has been involved in the property management industry for more than 24 years, having started her career in corporate and private party rental experience. She joined the Associa Gulf Coast family in 2016 and began exploring her passion for association management as a community manager. Ms. Brokaw is skilled in building relationships with clients and staff members and is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. 

“Heather’s commitment to the Associa Gulf Coast team, our clients, and our residents is one-of-a-kind,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “Her expertise in community management and proven leadership abilities continue to benefit Associa Gulf Coast by ensuring our valued clients receive the highest level of customer service. We are excited to watch Heather excel in this new role.”

Ms. Brokaw is a licensed community manager and a member of COMA, a Florida non-profit educational and informational networking organization created to promote lines of communication for the benefit of condominium owners, community associations, community managers, and affiliated professionals. She has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

