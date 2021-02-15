Associa Gulf Coast Promotes Tara Gjestrum to Senior Community Manager

Fort Myers, FL, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Gulf Coast announces the promotion of Tara Gjestrum, LCAM®, CMCA®, AMS® to senior community manager.

Ms. Gjestrum began her career in property management as a concierge at a luxury high-rise apartment complex in Tampa, FL. She joined the Associa Gulf Coast team in 2013 and has been an onsite property manager, responsible for the successful operation of an association with more than 140 units. Skilled at building productive relationships with clients and other team members, she communicates effectively with homeowners, tenants, personnel, vendors, contractors, and the association board of directors. As the new senior community manager, Ms. Gjestrum is tasked with the strengthening of client relationships, mentoring managers, and administering Associa’s educational policies and procedures.

“Tara is an avid self-starter and a passionate manager whose talent for building relationships with clients and team members, alike, has been an asset to Associa Gulf Coast since she joined our team,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “We are excited to see Tara take on greater responsibilities in her new role as we continue to deliver unsurpassed management services. “

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

