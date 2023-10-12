Associa Gulf Coast Helps Restore Tampa Bay Shoreline Community volunteers from Associa Gulf Coast helped Tampa Bay Watch create artificial oyster balls that are placed along Tampa Bay’s coastline to prevent erosion and rebuild natural oyster habitats.

Associa Gulf Coast Helps Restore Tampa Bay Shoreline Artificial oyster balls are placed along the Tampa Bay shoreline to minimize erosion and restore disappearing oyster habitats.

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team members from Associa Gulf Coast (AGC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Ft. Myers areas, recently volunteered with the Tampa Bay Community’s Oyster Reef Enhancement (CORE) program to help restore Tampa Bay’s depleted oyster habitat. ACG volunteers helped pour marine-friendly concrete, silica and other components into fiberglass molds to create oyster reef balls. Weighing approximately 200 pounds each, the balls are strategically placed in areas with high wave energy to help stabilize shorelines and minimize erosion. At the same time, they recreate and restore habitats similar to natural oyster communities found along the bay’s shoreline.

The CORE program is an initiative of Tampa Bay Watch. Tampa Bay Watch is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a healthy Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives. In the last year, the CORE program created and placed 1,140 oyster balls, recreating 2,500 square feet of oyster reef. At the same time, Tampa Bay Watch volunteers have collected and recycled 630 miles of fishing line, recycled more than 49,000 pounds of oyster shells, and removed 2,754 pounds of debris. To learn more about how you or your company can get involved, please visit https://tampabaywatch.org.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual, company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments

Associa Gulf Coast Helps Restore Tampa Bay Shoreline

Associa Gulf Coast Helps Restore Tampa Bay Shoreline

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com