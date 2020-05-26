Associa H.R.W. Management Hosts Virtual Risk Management Training for Board Members

Raleigh, NC, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa H.R.W. Management will be holding a virtual risk management training for community board members to be held on May 27, 2020.

Recognizing that COVID-19 is critically impacting the property management industry, Associa H.R.W. Management has developed an educational webinar for current board members and potential clients to learn about risk management. The webinar will cover best practices for transferring risk, D&O policies, and workers’ compensation coverage. The virtual training provides attendees with the opportunity to learn more about different types of insurance coverage and which are the right fit for their associations.

The webinar will feature Andrew Bateman, a community insurance and risk management specialist. He is a nationally licensed independent commercial insurance agent that specializes in working with homeowners’ associations. Currently working with over 1,100 HOAs, Mr. Bateman is also on the board of directors for Community Association Institute of NC (CAI-NC) and is a member of the legislative action committee.

The webinar will consist of two identical training sessions at 12 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. EST. Participants only need to attend one of the two sessions.

“Witnessing how COVID-19 has been impacting our industry, we saw an important opportunity to provide guidance to board members who are facing challenges caused by this pandemic,” stated Keith Marine, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa H.R.W. Management president. “H.R.W. Management is hosting this webinar as part of our commitment to providing industry leadership during this challenging time.”

To RSVP, please email Keith Marine at [email protected]

