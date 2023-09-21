Winner has opportunity to sign licensing agreement with major toy company

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa H.R.W. Management (HRW), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Raleigh, Fayetteville and East Coast areas of North Carolina, recently partnered with their client community, the Villages of Apex, to host a Young Inventor’s Challenge. The event provided eight young community residents with the opportunity to invent or create a new toy or game. They participated in a group brainstorming session to create prototype inventions, conduct play testing, and generate marketing pitches. They pitched their inventions to a panel of guest judges who selected a winner.

The Villages of Apex winner submitted their invention to a “shark tank” panel of toy and inventor industry judges and “all-stars” who will evaluate their entry and provide written feedback. Their submission will be judged against other summer program winners. One local winner will be selected to advance to the Young Inventor’s Challenge National Competition in November. The overall winner has an opportunity to be licensed by a major toy company such as Hasbro or Mattel.

