Associa Hawaii Assembles Industry Leading Accounting Team

Honolulu, HI, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hawaii is expanding their accounting team, in response to new business opportunities, with the addition of several employees including Irene Ramiro, finance and accounting controller; Ian Hsieh, client accounting specialist; and Marilyn Sibayan, client accounting specialist.

Ms. Ramiro has more than 18 years of experience in the Hawaii property management industry, holding roles such as accounting supervisor and assistant controller. She has managed a multitude of townhome properties as well as single-family homes and high-rise communities. Her portfolio has included a 2500-unit master association where she focused on maintenance planning oversight and facilitating complex capital improvement projects. Prior to rejoining Associa Hawaii, Ms. Ramiro was an account executive at Hawaiiana Management Co. where she managed condominium and community association properties as well as the City and County of Honolulu’s Housing of Urban Development (HUD) Properties. In her new role at Associa Hawaii, Ms. Ramiro will be providing community managers with finance training as well as providing the necessary accounting and finance support to ensure client satisfaction and retention. She obtained her Hawaii Real Estate license in 2005 and obtained the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation in 2014.

Mr. Hsieh has more than eight years of experience in client accounting services in the community and property management industry. Mr. Hsieh served as an accountant with Hawaii First, supporting a broad array of financial and accounting services for HOA and condo associations. In his new role, Mr. Hsieh will provide financial and accounting support to community management operations and other department divisions. Mr. Hsieh earned his Associates Degree in Accounting from University of Phoenix.

Ms. Sibayan brings more than 25 years of accounting and financial support experience to Associa Hawaii’s finance and accounting team. She previously served as a general ledger accountant for Roberts Hawaii Tours and was a client accountant for Associa Hawaii prior to that. In her new role, Ms. Sibayan will provide financial and accounting support to community management operations and other departments. Ms. Sibayan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Far Eastern University in Manila and has continued her education by pursuing professional development opportunities in the area of taxation and GAAP accounting standards.

“Associa Hawaii has been an industry trailblazer for our accounting systems for many years and we are continuing to focus on building the best team to support those efforts,” stated Pauli Wong, Associa Hawaii president. “With the addition of our new controller and client accounting specialists, we are assembling the most qualified team to serve our clients, communities and boards.”

