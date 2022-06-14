Associa Hawaii Promotes Rebecca Lisle And James Giangarra To Vice President Following Record New Business Growth

Associa Hawaii Promotes Executives (L to R) James Giangarra (vice president of accounting), Pauli Wong (Associa Hawaii branch president), and Rebecca Lisle (vice president of neighbor islands)

HONOLULU, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hawaii, a leading provider of community management services on the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and Oahu, is pleased to announce that two of its employees, Rebecca Lisle and James Giangarra, have been named vice presidents.

James Giangarra has been promoted from director of accounting to vice president of accounting. Prior to joining Associa, he served as director of finance and accounting for National City Bank of Europe, executive director of regional IT finance for Kaiser Permanente, and worked in Japan as an executive for the British Council responsible for finance and accounting. Mr. Giangarra holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance with a Minor in Accounting from Fairfield University and a Master’s Degree in Business from the University of Maryland.

Rebecca Lisle has been promoted from director of neighbor islands to vice president of neighbor islands. In her new role, she will oversee Associa’s offices on the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, and Maui, which currently employ a staff of 24 and serve 150 managed communities and homeowners associations (HOAs). Ms. Lisle is a graduate of Honolulu’s prestigious ‘Iolani School and is a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®). In addition, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix and a Master’s Degree in Finance from Kaplan University.

“In recognition of their professionalism and demonstrated accomplishments, Associa Hawaii is happy to name Rebeca Lisle and James Giangarra as our newest vice presidents,” said Pauli Wong, PCAM®, Associa Hawaii branch president. “The expertise they bring to their new positions will help Associa effectively meet the needs of our community partners while fully supporting our current pace of record growth.”

