Associa Hawaii to be honored at the Pacific Business News’ 2017 Business Leadership Awards

Honolulu, HI, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hawaii will be honored at the Pacific Business News’ (PBN) prestigious 16th Annual Business Leadership Awards. The ceremony will be held at the Modern on November 9th.

Business Leadership Hawaii (BLH), PBN’s premiere business leadership recognition event, honors local businesses and community leaders at the highest level of success in the state of Hawaii.

“We are proud to announce that Associa Hawaii, under the leadership of Douglas Hesley, has been selected to be on the 2017 panel of finalists in the large business category,” stated Selkie Khoo, Associa Hawaii marketing & communications director. “The prestigious finalists are chosen for the tremendous work they have accomplished over the past 12 months in the business sector. We are honored to be recognized among this group of community business leaders.”

