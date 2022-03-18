Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Hill Country Client Board Members Honored With Pavilion Naming Ceremony

Associa Hill Country Client Board Members Honored With Pavilion Naming Ceremony

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Re-dedication of Lands Pavilion recognizes long-termresidents’ contributions to their community.

Ida and Troy Lands

Ida and Troy Lands
Ida and Troy Lands

Austin, TX, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hill Country client board member Ida Lands and husband Troy Lands were recently honored by their association, Property Owners of Ridgestone, for their years of service to their community. The association and Associa Hill Country recognized the couple’s accomplishments by naming the community pavilion, Lands Pavilion.

Mrs. Lands has been president of Property Owners of Ridgestone’s board of directors for 10 years. During that time, she has played a key role in mentoring new board members. Mr. Lands has volunteered his time to assist Mrs. Lands and the board with numerous community initiatives and events, including annual meetings, fall festivals, Christmas events, among others.  The couple often invites city leaders and first responders to attend these events and meet residents. 

The association’s board members partnered with their community manager, Associa Hill Country’s Juanita Seekins, to name the community pavilion after the Lands in a public celebration. Ms. Seekins worked with Associa OnCall, Associa’s maintenance and repairs division, and a local vendor to design, create, and install a new pavilion sign bearing the Lands’ name. Following their annual meeting, the association hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate the Lands’ contributions to the community. 

“Associa Hill Country takes great pride in the close-knit relationships we create with our client boards and their members,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “Ida’s decade of service as board president and the couple’s commitment to filling the community’s needs—whether that be Troy playing Santa Claus at a holiday event or the couple catering a community barbecue—demonstrates their love and commitment to their neighbors and the community they call home. We are honored to celebrate the Lands and their commitment to the Property Owners of Ridgestone.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.  

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Attachment

  • Ida and Troy Lands 
CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.