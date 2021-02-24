Associa Hill Country Holds Blanket Drive to Support Local Homeless Community

Breaking News
Feb. 24, 2021

New Braunfels, TX, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hill Country recently partnered with local businesses to organize a blanket drive to support the homeless community in the New Braunfels area. 

As part of the blanket drive, Associa Hill Country team members and volunteers from local businesses collected blankets and packed them in bags with bottles of water and snacks to be distributed to the homeless. The blankets and bags were donated to shelters, including the Crisis Center of Comal County, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides emergency shelter, sexual assault crisis services, counseling, and more services to adults and children in Comal County. Blankets were also donated to 1 HOPE for Kids, a foster care and adoption agency that serves the needs of orphans and families in south Texas. Finally, the Associa Hill Country team also worked with the Salvation Army to deliver the remaining blankets and bags to homeless individuals in the area.  

“Associa Hill Country is proud to have dedicated team members whose passion for giving matches their commitment to serving the communities they live and work in every single day,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country branch president. “Our team was proud to partner with other local businesses to give back in a united, meaningful way. Through this effort, Associa Hill Country continued to expand our community outreach and build upon our dedication to making a lasting difference in our neighborhoods.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

