SAN ANTONIO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hill Country (ACH) believes that an educated homeowners association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help experienced and new community board members better navigate common pet trends in today’s managed community environment. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex demands facing their community.

Topics covered by this webinar include service and support animals and the guidelines for uniformly handling each, noise complaints, size and breed restrictions, leash mandates and how to enforce pet waste removal regulations. Attendees will also learn about pet restriction differences in condominium associations vs. single family associations. An open forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Navigating Common Pet Trends in Your Community

Who: Clint Brown, Esq.

Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey P.C.

Ethan Hinojosa

DoodyCalls of San Antonio

When: Thursday, June 29th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: To RSVP for this free event, email seberino.regalado@associahillcountry.com

