Associa Hill Country Hosts Reserve Studies Training Webinar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Austin, TX, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Hill Country announces an upcoming board education webinar to be held on July 22, 2021, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. CT. 

Associa Hill Country knows an educated board is a successful board. To demonstrate a continued commitment to board education, the branch is offering a free webinar for current and prospective client board members in Austin, New Braunfels, Round Rock, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, and the surrounding areas. 

During the webinar, guest speaker Andrew Stoutenburg with Reserve Advisors will explore the foundation of reserves and discuss what goes into a reserve study. Attendees will learn about the reserve study process and how to interpret and relay pertinent information to their residents. An open Q&A forum will follow the session. 

“The webinar is an example of our team’s dedication to providing our valued board members with up-to-date industry information that allows them to lead their communities with confidence,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “Reserve studies can be confusing, but they are a critical financial tool and understanding them is vital to an association’s success. We encourage all board members and community leaders to participate.”

To register for Austin and Round Rock, please email Christiana Ennis at [email protected] 

To register for San Antonio, New Braunfels, and the Rio Grande Valley area, please email Seberino Regalado at [email protected] 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

