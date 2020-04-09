Associa Hires Steve Wecksler as New Regional Sales Director

Breaking News
Dallas, TX, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the recent hiring of Steve Wecksler as the new regional sales director for the northeast region.

Mr. Wecksler joins Associa with more than 15 years of sales, sales management, and strategic partnership business development experience in the financial services industry. As the new regional sales director, Mr. Wecksler will focus on increasing client growth, company development, and sales activities in the northeast region in order to achieve maximum productivity. He will establish sales initiatives to expand customer outreach as well as develop sales strategies, training programs, and educational courses for clients, business development professionals, and branch leaders.

“Steve’s unique sales experience coupled with his business development and sales management background will be an asset as the new regional sales director,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “He has a tremendous leadership style and ability to manage high performing sales teams which will help maximize our growth potential and expand our client reach. We are excited for him to be a part of the team and look forward to his continued success.”

Mr. Wecksler earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Master’s degree from the University of Alabama.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

