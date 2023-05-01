TUCSON, Ariz., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners’ association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better deal with a range of difficult situations and personalities often found in managed community environments. It will offer insight on how to handle the challenges and disruptions these types of individuals can bring to your community.
Examples will include a board director gone rogue, harassment at board meetings, mean tweets, social media attacks, and the weaponization of records requests. Attendees will learn about the practical and legal options for dealing with these actions. An open-forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.
What:
Free Virtual Board Training Webinar
Dealing with the Difficult.
Who:
Javier B. Delgado, Esq.
Mark K. Sahl, Esq.
Carpenter, Hazlewood, Delgado & Bolen
When:
Wednesday, May 3, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST
Where:
To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa
CONTACT: Gail Filkowski Associa Arizona 480.322.3592 Gail.Filkowski@associaarizona.com
- Vaginal Antifungals Market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% at an estimated revenue of US$ 1.76 Billion by forecast year ending 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc. - May 2, 2023
- Eightco Holdings Inc. Non-Deal Roadshow Begins Today - May 2, 2023
- Eterna Therapeutics Acquires Allogeneic Immuno-Oncology Platform from Exacis Biotherapeutics - May 2, 2023