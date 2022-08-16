Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa HRW Management Hosts 3rd Annual Golf Tournament To Benefit Associa Cares

Associa HRW Management Hosts 3rd Annual Golf Tournament To Benefit Associa Cares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

RALEIGH, NC, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa HRW Management, a leading provider of community management services throughout North Carolina, recently hosted its 3rd annual golf tournament to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Thirty of the company’s community partners and vendors helped sponsor the event, including the Main Event Sponsor, BrightView. In addition to a relaxing day of golf, attendees had the opportunity to network with a wide range of Associa HRW community managers and senior executives.

The event, which took place at the scenic Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club inside one of the company’s community partners, raised crucial proceeds for the Associa Cares program that provides humanitarian aid to hundreds of individuals and families each year. In addition to supporting a worthy cause, the participants competed for the opportunity to put their names atop the tournament’s prestigious winner’s plaque. Buoyed by their success, the Associa HRW Management team is already looking forward to next year’s event with the goal of exceeding this year’s funds raised for Associa Cares.

“We are pleased and humbled at the participation in our 3rd Annual Associa Cares Fundraising Golf Tournament. The fact that this event continues to grow in scope and popularity year over year says a great deal about the commitment of our vendors and community partners to helping those in need,” said Associa HRW Management branch president Keith Marine. “We are thankful to our annual Main Event Sponsor and longtime partner, BrightView. Brightview has served as the presenting sponsor for our event supporting Associa Cares since the beginning. This speaks volumes to their commitment to our managed communities and communities everywhere.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Danika Knoop
Associa Cares
214-272-4095
dknoop@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.