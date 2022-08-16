Associa HRW Management Hosts 3rd Annual Golf Tournament To Benefit Associa Cares

RALEIGH, NC, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa HRW Management, a leading provider of community management services throughout North Carolina, recently hosted its 3rd annual golf tournament to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Thirty of the company’s community partners and vendors helped sponsor the event, including the Main Event Sponsor, BrightView. In addition to a relaxing day of golf, attendees had the opportunity to network with a wide range of Associa HRW community managers and senior executives.

The event, which took place at the scenic Preserve at Jordan Lake Golf Club inside one of the company’s community partners, raised crucial proceeds for the Associa Cares program that provides humanitarian aid to hundreds of individuals and families each year. In addition to supporting a worthy cause, the participants competed for the opportunity to put their names atop the tournament’s prestigious winner’s plaque. Buoyed by their success, the Associa HRW Management team is already looking forward to next year’s event with the goal of exceeding this year’s funds raised for Associa Cares.

“We are pleased and humbled at the participation in our 3rd Annual Associa Cares Fundraising Golf Tournament. The fact that this event continues to grow in scope and popularity year over year says a great deal about the commitment of our vendors and community partners to helping those in need,” said Associa HRW Management branch president Keith Marine. “We are thankful to our annual Main Event Sponsor and longtime partner, BrightView. Brightview has served as the presenting sponsor for our event supporting Associa Cares since the beginning. This speaks volumes to their commitment to our managed communities and communities everywhere.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and human-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214-272-4095 dknoop@associaonline.com