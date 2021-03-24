Associa Impacts Community Association Industry Through Direct Government Affairs Engagement

Breaking News
Dallas, TX, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, sets the industry standard for government affairs engagement impacting clients, employees, and the industry. 

As a transformative industry leader, Associa has consistently been a trailblazer in providing five-star customer service, implementing the newest technologies for client use, and offering world-class education and training for valued employees. With the leadership of Associa’s government affairs team, the company is also uniquely committed to pursuing common-sense legislation that encourages effective industry growth balanced by sensible government regulation that still recognizes the self-governance authority of its client associations. As a means to accomplishing that goal, Associa has created a dedicated, full-time government affairs team and a political action committee (PAC), remaining the only community management company in the industry to do so.  

Associa’s government affairs staff works with state legislatures on laws that impact community associations, their residents, and the management industry. As part of that engagement, Associa’s government affairs team monitors legislation daily in all 50 states that might impact the industry, engages with state legislators, and testifies at legislative committee hearings to provide Associa’s and the industry’s perspective on proposed legislation. In key states, Associa also hires lobbyists to maintain relationships and dialogue on a day-to-day basis. The company’s government affairs team collaborates with the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and their public affairs team along with local state legislative action committees (LACs) on state and federal legislative and regulatory initiatives. 

In addition to its government affairs team, Associa is the only community management company that utilizes an employee-funded political action committee (PAC). Created in 2005, Associa PAC was designed to support elected officials willing to respond to the industry’s concerns. Since its inception, Associa PAC has contributed to nearly 1000 candidates or committees across the nation. 

“Associa’s government affairs engagement is an extension of our commitment to providing unmatched services to our clients,” states John Krueger, Associa’s vice president of government affairs. “Through our team’s hard work and active engagement, coupled with the effectiveness of our PAC, Associa continues to build relationships with legislators, educating them on the operations of the community management industry and the potential impact of countless proposed bills and regulations. We are proud to be our clients’ biggest advocate and a voice that succeeds in addressing challenges that affect the entire industry.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

