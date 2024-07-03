Birmingham, AL, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa McKay Management is hosting a mobile blood drive on Friday, July 12th, from 9 am to 3 pm at their office located at 5 Riverchase Ridge, Birmingham, AL. This effort comes as part of a larger initiative to support LifeSouth’s mission to maintain adequate blood reserves for local hospitals, due to a decline in donations and usage sharply increasing across the state.

LifeSouth is a trusted organization, typically supplying around 80% of the blood used in Birmingham hospitals. The organization plays a vital role in ensuring that hospitals have the necessary blood supply for medical emergencies. Now, with Alabama currently facing a severe blood shortage, their mission has become even more critical. In response to this emergency, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has called on the community to step up and donate blood.

“This drive underscores our commitment to community welfare,” said Courtney McHan, business development manager for Associa McKay Management. “We support LifeSouth’s efforts to ensure that our local hospitals have the blood they need during this critical time.”

In an effort to encourage donations, LifeSouth is offering incentives to those who donate. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, while double red cell and platelet donors will be rewarded with a $40 e-gift card. Additionally, donors will receive a mini physical that includes checks on blood pressure, temperature, iron levels, and cholesterol.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers serves more than 100 hospitals across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Their mission is to provide a safe and reliable blood supply that meets the needs of the communities they serve.

Residents of Birmingham and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in the blood drive on July 12th to make a significant impact and help save lives.

For more information about the blood drive, please contact Associa McKay Management or visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/ to sign up.

