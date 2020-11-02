Associa Mid-Atlantic Promotes Julia Payton To Oversee Financial Management Team

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic announces the recent promotion of Julia Payton, senior community manager, CMCA®, AMS®, who will now oversee the financial management team in New Jersey and mentor newer community managers.

Ms. Payton has been a part of the property management industry since 2004 and has been a critical member of the Associa team since 2012. In addition to continuing to develop client relationships and ensure quality assurance, Ms. Payton will now oversee the financial management team and provide strong leadership, as well as guide new community managers with critical mentorship. She will help managers understand the importance of communication and one-of-a-kind customer service, while making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

“Julia has been an asset to the Associa Mid-Atlantic team for eight years with a deep dedication to the communities she serves,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Her ability to build strong client relationships, attention to detail, and drive to help clients achieve their goals makes her the perfect for this new role.”

Ms. Payton earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s University. She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]